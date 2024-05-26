Heroes Supporters Union Congratulates Black Challenge on Reaching AAFCON 2024 Final

Mr. Alex Ahenfo, Chairman of the Heroes Supporters Union of Ghana, extended heartfelt congratulations on behalf of all members, both within Ghana and abroad, to the National Amputee Football Team for reaching the final of the African Cup for the third consecutive time.

Mr. Ahenfo emphasized Ghana’s wealth of talent in both able-bodied and disabled athletes, urging them to remain resilient and positive, no matter the circumstances. He highlighted that the Black Challenge’s achievements should be celebrated and rewarded, noting that their efforts bring joy and pride to the nation, much like the Black Stars or any other national team.

“Although we are not physically present in Cairo, our spirit and full support are with the Black Challenge,” Mr. Ahenfo stated.

Meanwhile, Cephas Anum, a player for Konyaspor Amputee S.K. in Turkey, expressed gratitude to fans and friends for their prayers. He assured everyone that Ghana is determined to win the cup.

“Our ultimate goal is the World Cup. We want to showcase to the world that Ghana is a nation brimming with talented and skillful people,” Anum declared.