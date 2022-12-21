Heroes welcome for Argentina after World Cup success

Thousands of Argentine fans paraded the country’s capital city in Buenos Aires to receive the 2022 World Cup winners in a colourful display.

The team in the early hours of Tuesday, arrived at the Ezeiza International Airport as the fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the trophy after 36 years of thirst.

Paris Saint Germain forward, Lionel Messi led the South American side to tour around the city as they were seen in their blue and white colours with their gold medals around their neck.

Alberto Fernandez, President of Argentina, declared Tuesday, December 20 as a national holiday to honour Messi and the team for their hard work and dedication shown at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The World Cup winners were seen on an open bus, singing and chanting in their language as they held the coveted trophy in high esteem as a sign of how long they had waited since 1986.

Argentina’s key man, Messi finished the Mundial with seven goals, behind France’s Kylian Mbappe who won the golden boot award with eight goals.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner rose to the task to win the golden ball award for the second time, having won it last in the 2014 World Cup where Argentina lost in the final to Germany.

Argentina managed to triumph over France at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday in a dramatic 3-3 encounter which saw the South American side crowned champions after a 4-2 penalty shootout win over France.