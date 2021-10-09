HERPol-Africa introduces CIAO Project to Coordinators

HERPol-Africa, a Tamale-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), has introduced the second phase of its ‘COVID-19 Interventions and Awareness Outreach (CIAO) Project to its recently recruited qualified Coordinators and health volunteers to enlighten them on the concept, goals, and objectives of the project.

This was done at a workshop, organized by the NGO, in Tamale, to also explain the roles each coordinator and volunteer would play to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

The phase two of the CIAO Project is a three-month initiative, beginning from October to December this year, and is being implemented in partnership with Mastercard Foundation through STRATCOMM AFRICA, across 36 communities in the Northern Region.

The project seeks to broaden the scope of the COVID-19 awareness campaign, while providing self-employable skills to help improve on the livelihoods of residents in the implementing communities.

Through the project, beneficiaries within the communities would receive some relief items and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect them from the virus and help lessen the socio-economic impact on them.

The coordinators and health volunteers are expected to use door-to-door approach and distribute COVID-19 educative inscribed fliers, among others in deepening the education against COVID-19 and its preventive measures among residents.

Addressing participants at the event, Dr Osman A. Dufailu, Executive Director of HERPol-Africa, said the organization thrived on integrity, passion and commitment, and urged the recruited personnel to ensure they executed their assigned mandates diligently to achieve the desired results.

He noted that some of them would collect data on community residents’ attitudinal and behavioural change towards the COVID-19 disease, while urging them to be creative, innovative and resilient enough to produce quality results to inform policy direction on combating COVID-19 in the country.

He called on members of the public to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 preventive protocols, adding that, the fight against the virus was not yet over.

Dr Dufailu said women who were trained in various self-employable skills as part of the phase one of the CIAO Project, would be supported with start-up resources during the second phase implementation.

HERPol-Africa is a health, education, research and policy organisation, established in 2018 to promote sustainable community development in Ghana and beyond, by inspiring, educating and empowering individuals, and informing policy decisions.