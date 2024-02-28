Herty Herty Gets A New Role At One King Multimedia

Empire FM’s award-winning radio presenter Harriet Mensah, has officially joined One King Multimedia in Takoradi.

The recently acquired television network yet to be launched, “One King Multimedia TV”, has officially unveiled Harriet Mensah, who is popularly known as Herty Herty to their brand.

In an announcement via its social media handles, the company expresses its excitement and how happy they are, to work with Herty Herty

Herty Herty is joining the network, which goes live with its entertainment show titled ‘The One King Show’ with Christian, Shancy Banks, and Kofi Ansah as pundits.

A move predicted by many fans, it wouldn’t come as a surprise given One King Multimedia Tv resolve to put forward a formidable force for its television property.

A valuable addition, she brings years of impeccable experience to One King Multimedia, particularly in the field of entertainment news, which the station’s new owners are determined to expand on to further solidify the company’s reputation as a reliable entertainment outlet.

About Herty Herty

Harriet Mensah aka HERTILICIOUS (Born on the 25Th of February 1995 in Takoradi) is a Ghanaian Media Personality, MC entrepreneur(Herty’s Cabana ), and event organizer ( Asanka Rave ). Harriet Mensah is a graduate of Methodist University College and has a Bachelors Degree in Human Resource Management

Jessica Larny at the age of 15 emerged winner of Miss OILCITY.

She is the only child of both parents(Mrs Phyllis Abu and Kwesi Mensah) a businessman and an educationist. She is the host of BrunchMix on Empire FM

Harriet has always had a passion for showbiz, Hosting, and presenting in particular.

With contribution to showbiz and to the society. She took it upon herself to put up a show produced by herself on her YouTube Chanel ( GIST CITY)