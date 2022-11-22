Herve Renard leads Saudi Arabia to beat Argentina at Qatar 2022

54-year old Frenchman, Herve Renard masterminded Saudi Arabia to shock one of the favourites of the mundial, Argentina with a 2-1 victory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Arabians came from behind to clinch the sweet victory which has made the World Cup very interesting. Top star, Leo Messi played for Argentina.

Coach Herve Renard has proved that his triumphs in 2012 when he led Zambia to claim the AFCON, and in 2015 when he won the same competition with Côte d’Ivoire was no fluke.

In 2018, he spearheaded the qualification of Morocco to the World Cup in Russian.

Just today on November 22, 2022, he dazed Messi’s Argentina in Qatar World Cup opener leading Saudi Arabia.

The 2022 World Cup has just started, and more upsets are about to happen.

England did well when they scored six goals against two when they met Iran.

African champions, Senegal also lost by two goals to the Orange boys of Holland.

The Black Stars of Ghana are also in high spirits to shock Portugal and Uruguay.