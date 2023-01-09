Hewale Ensemble – Taking African Traditional Music To Different Frontiers

Founded ten years ago, the Hewale Ensemble has been one of the best exponents of the most tantalizing cultural, traditional and folklore music in Ghana.

What makes them special is the quality of sound that they dish out, so their events and programs are always over subscribed and well attended.

According to the founder, leader and master drummer, Mr. Emmanuel Botchwey, they believe in producing the best and always play what people want, either to dance with or meditate on.

The experienced percussionist said using traditional instruments and a few modern instruments make the music sound excellent, but the one who plays can make it better or best, and that is what they do to make people dance.

“We don’t just play music, we love what we have been doing over the years because we put in everything, our spirit and minds are part of our music and we play not only for the ears or dance, but to uplift people who are down, to rise and contribute to the socio economy and other sectors of life ” he expressed.

According to him, Hewale means strength, so they play to give people power and that inspiration can raise people to become better in life, because the words they sing are also sources of motivation.

He added that they also love to teach others how to play and dance in the various workshops and seminars that they organize in different places.

Mr. Emmanuel Botchwey said Hewale Ensemble has contributed to the lives of so many people and they continue to do so, because music has the power to heal and satisfy.

The whole group is very large, comprising about 15 artistes who are masters of different instruments, but depending on the show or event, they go with sizes as four of them can perform to the admiration of people.

Music has taken Hewale Ensemble to many places and they have met and played for different classes of people at big and ordinary venues.

Their next big project is to conduct workshops in the United States of America which they are preparing towards.

Henrietta Turkson is the only female in the group who thrills with her voice and dance moves. She is really blessed with talent and can make unexpected things happen with music.

The maracas and gome players , Bernard Gyamfi and Albert Dankyi also know their skills and are ready to make it happen at any occasion. They are also multi talented and can play other instruments.

Hewale Ensemble are music and entertainment envoys, always portraying the African and Ghanaian image in fashion, dance, tunes and lyrics.

Miss Turkson says they are always in high demand because they never fail to give quality entertainment and joy to the world.

“We enjoy what we do, so we give out our best in our shows, also when we are teaching, we start from fundamentals or basics and make sure our students know and can also perform very well” she disclosed.