Hewlett-Packard Document Shredders and Laminators introduced onto the market

Krif Ghana Limited has introduced the new range of Hewlett-Packard (HP) Document Shredders and Laminators, into the Ghanaian market after securing the exclusive distribution rights for the country and across the entire Africa.

The Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Krif Ghana Executive Chairman, explained that the new technologically advanced office appliances come into the African market for the first time out of an exclusive collaboration between Krif Ghana and ‘GO EURO GmbH’.

According to Rev. Okosun who was speaking at the product launch of the new ranges of the two HP products, described it as multitask performing office appliances.

He said this launch was historic because, “Krif Ghana was the only organization in Ghana and the whole of the African continent to import and trade the new HP shredders and laminators.

“This is also a new dimension for HP because they are known for Quality Laptops and Photocopier machines, yet not for shredders and laminators; but have decided to expand their product line to include quality shredders and laminators,” he added.

Krif Ghana as part of the product launch held a mini product exhibition to introduce to the public the HP Shredder 8CC, HP Shredder 18CC, and HP Laminator 400 A4, HP Laminator 400 A3, and HP Laminator 600 A4.

The assortment of shredders consisting of 14 individual models ranges from a compact document shredder with a cutting capacity of eight sheets and security level P-4 to the largest model that can shred 24 sheets simultaneously and has a removable collection container with a filling volume of 30 litres.

The product has high security levels depending on the type of cut being utilized, with the models meeting Security Level P-4 or P-5 Cut type.

The document shredders are available as Cross Cut (CC) or Micro Cut (MC) models operating noise with a noise level of only 55 decibels.

The HP shredder also has return function automatic reverse if too much paper is fed in at the same time. The products are exceptionally quiet, and can cut Papers, credit cards, paper clips and staples.

The six different laminators cover the entire spectrum of laminating needs; including the hobby sector, home office use and professional environments.

According to Rev. Okosun besides owning the exclusive right to market the new HP products, Krif Ghana was also the exclusive distributor for Money and Mobile Phone Sterilising Machines and other equipment that were on this promotion.

It has been a leading dealer in superior Office Stationery and Equipment with Consumables, Office Furniture and Money-handling Machines, Security Safes (fireproof and anti-burglary) and Vault systems.

Rev. Okosun said Krif entered into the partnership with GO Europe GmbH because HP had a very good reputation and garners a high degree of trust among users in the office segment.

“We are proud to have delivered consistently for the past 35 years that we have been in business. It is a complete novelty of a broad range of products perfectly suited for home use and office departments that can satisfy a variety of customer needs,” he said.

Rev. Okosun said with over 35 years’ operational experience, Krif Ghana had a large customer share in the country, following its unique customer service approach.

