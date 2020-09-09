Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that the U.S. sanctions policy will not achieve its goal in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

“U.S. sanctions will increase people’s commitment to their rights to free decision, national dignity and full sovereignty,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah’s statement comes after the U.S. treasury’s latest sanctions against Former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and Former Minister of Public Works and Transportation Youssef Fenianos over allegedly providing material support to Hezbollah and corruption.