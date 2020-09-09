WASHINGTON, March 3, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on March 3, 2020 shows flags on the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, as the novel coronavirus disease poses
WASHINGTON, March 3, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on March 3, 2020 shows flags on the U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington D.C., the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve lowered the target range for the federal funds rate by 50 basis points to a range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent, as the novel coronavirus disease poses "evolving risks" to economic activity, the central bank announced Tuesday. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Hezbollah announced on Wednesday that the U.S. sanctions policy will not achieve its goal in Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

“U.S. sanctions will increase people’s commitment to their rights to free decision, national dignity and full sovereignty,” Hezbollah said in a statement.

Hezbollah’s statement comes after the U.S. treasury’s latest sanctions against Former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil and Former Minister of Public Works and Transportation Youssef Fenianos over allegedly providing material support to Hezbollah and corruption.

