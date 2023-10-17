Hezbollah launches rocket attack on Israeli sites

Several rockets were fired on Tuesday afternoon from Lebanon toward the Israeli site of Kibbutz Yiftah, Lebanese military sources told Xinhua.

The sources said armed elements targeted the Israeli army’s spy devices and surveillance cameras around the Jal Al-Deir area with light machine guns.

Also on Tuesday, Hezbollah issued a series of statements, claiming that its fighters had targeted an Israeli army vehicle at the Al-Motella settlement, an Israeli tank at the Ramim barracks, and Israeli soldiers stationed at the Bayad Blida site, inflicting several casualties.

The Lebanon-based armed group also noted that two of its fighters were killed in Israeli attacks.

The sources told Xinhua that “the Israeli army expanded its attacks by bombing several Lebanese areas, including the outskirts of Hula, Hunin, Maroun Al-Ras, Al-Dhahira, and Al-Bustan, while also targeting the Internal Security Forces police station in the village of Ramya, leading to a number of casualties and damage to more than 22 houses.”

Sources from the Lebanese Red Cross confirmed that their staff transported four bodies and three wounded people from the village of Alma Al-Shaab, while the Islamic Health Authority said it transported two bodies from Maroun al-Ras village.

The situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border escalated after Hezbollah fired on Oct. 8 tens of rockets toward Israeli military sites in support of the military operation launched by Hamas on Oct. 7, prompting the Israeli forces to respond by firing heavy artillery, targeting several areas in southeast Lebanon.