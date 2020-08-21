Lebanon’s Iran-allied Hezbollah movement said on Thursday it was not concerned by a United Nations-backed tribunal looking into the 2005 killing of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

“We are not concerned,” Rana Sahili of the Hezbollah press office told dpa, without elaborating further.

The comment comes two days after the tribunal found Hezbollah member Salim Jamil Ayyash guilty in Hariri’s assassination, and acquitted three other defendants due to a lack of evidence.

The court said Ayyash was one of the main actors behind Hariri’s assassination.Ayyash, who was tried in absentia, was found guilty of planning and carrying out the attack as well as the murder of Hariri and 21 other people. He now faces life in prison.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said the movement’s position on the UN Special Tribunal for Lebanon had not changed before or after Tuesday’s decision.

“We in Hezbollah have made our decision not to engage in assessment of what it [court] issued,” Fadlallah told Lebanese television al-Mayadeen.

Hezbollah has repeatedly denied links with Hariri’s killing in the terrorist attack that hit his motorcade on February 14, 2005 in Beirut.

Apart from the politician, 21 other people were killed and 226 injured by the massive suicide truck bombing.

The attack triggered a local and international outcry and unleashed massive protests in Lebanon.

Ahead of the ruling, Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address on August 14 that the court “does not mean anything to us, and we consider ourselves not concerned with any of its decisions.”