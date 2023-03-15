HIAF Scholarship given to four tertiary students from Tema Manhean

The Honourable Ishmael Ashitey Foundation (HIAF) has disbursed its first scholarship benefits to four natives of Tema Manhean, who are pursuing various courses in tertiary institutions in the country.

The beneficiaries were Ms Jennifer Tordi Mantey, a Dietetics and Nutrition student at the University of Cape Coast; Mr Benard Tetteh Mensah, studying chemistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST); Mr Kennedy Akwetey Mensah, and Mr Kenneth Okoe Mensah, both computer science students at the KNUST.

Ms Sheba Ashitey, the Executive Director of HIAF, said the first disbursement was done to coincide with the first anniversary of their late father, Ishmael Ashitey, who was also a former Greater Accra Regional Minister.

She explained that the foundation was a legacy of their father and had the goal to enhance the lives of the residents of Tema Manhean by awarding three merit-based yearly scholarships to students from the community with high academic credentials to pursue various degree programmes at a public university in Ghana.

Ms Ashitey stated that the award of these scholarships served as a testament to their commitment to their father and the Tema Manhean community.

She indicated that they went beyond their initial three beneficiaries due to the exceptional calibre of applications they received, adding that they were incredibly proud of them and excited to partner with the students on their academic journey.

Again, the beneficiaries were noted to have an unmatched potential and world-changing capabilities, hence their resolve to support, guide, and provide them with the needed tools to reach their highest potential, she said.

Ms Ashitey also indicated that the Foundation would mentor the students throughout their studies and connect them to industries after the completion of their courses.

Nii Adjiri Blankson, a Member of the Council of State, who graced the occasion, recalled his brotherly relationship with the late Ashitey and commended the children for honouring him with the Foundation.

Nii Blankson gave the assurance that he would contribute to the scholarship scheme and encouraged others to also support.