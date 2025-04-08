Hidden ECG Materials Found in Kansawurodo Building

A weekend security operation by the National Security’s Western Regional Office uncovered a cache of electrical materials believed to belong to the Electricity Company of Ghana in an uncompleted building in Kansawurodo, a suburb of the Sekondi‑Takoradi Metropolis.

The haul included 46 cable drums, electrical switches, meters, meter cases, iron angle bars and other vital components. Two individuals have been detained for questioning as investigations continue into suspected theft or diversion of ECG property.

Hashim Torkonu, the operative who led the raid, said the items differed from those seized in an earlier case involving a contractor. “The stocks here are different from the ones that we uncovered in that private residence. That one has been owned by a contractor. The only problem we have with him is how those items got into his private residence. And secondly, what he told us was not the actual list he told us, so we are in the formative period of the investigation,” he told Channel One News on April 7.

He added that the Regional Security Coordinator would engage national headquarters for further instructions. “As of now, nobody has owned up to this. We have spoken to the residents as well; they seem not to know the owner of the goods,” Mr. Torkonu said, underscoring the early stage of the inquiry.

One of the suspects, Evans Lartey, identified himself as a certified ECG contractor and meter supplier. He told investigators, “I am a meter supplier, so if the ECG needs meters, they contact the meter suppliers for the suppliers to produce the cable for them. I have a contract with the ECG.”

The recovered items are now held in secure custody pending further investigation. The Electricity Company of Ghana has not yet issued an official comment on the operation or the allegations.

The incident in Kansawurodo underscores the ongoing challenge of safeguarding public utility assets and ensuring accountability in procurement and storage processes. As authorities pursue leads and seek to establish ownership, this case may prompt tighter oversight and reinforce measures to protect critical infrastructure from diversion and misuse.