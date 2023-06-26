High blood pressure can be controlled not cured – Dr Letsa

Dr Seyram Letsa, Acting Medical Director of Miracle Life Hospital (MLH) in Ho, at the weekend noted that high blood pressure cannot be cured but only be controlled.

The health screening formed part of a high blood pressure prevention campaign the hospital is undertaking in Ho and its environs.

The campaign is on the theme, ‘Let’s Fight the Silent Killer.”

Dr Letsa said the campaign which was being sponsored by AVL Holdings Ghana Limited, State Insurance Company and Dr Archibald Letsa, Volta Regional Minister was their corporate responsibility to the people.

Dr Letsa said one out of every four people in the country has high blood pressure and noted that this was due to their lifestyles.

He mentioned some of the risk factors of the disease such as overweight, too much salt intake, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, among others.

The Medical Director said the disease if not controlled could lead to heart attack.

He intimated that it could also cause excessive damage to the heart, kidneys, and eyes.

Dr Letsa said because the disease is a silent killer, “we all need to periodically check our blood pressure level so as not to be taken by events.”