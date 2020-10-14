Mr Sugandh Rajaram, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana has described the Central Region as a region with vast investment opportunities Indian investors could explore for mutual benefit.

He made the observation when he interacted with the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry as part of his visit to the region on Tuesday.

The visit was to strengthen the traditionally warm and friendly relations between India and Ghana and explore the possibility of fortifying the economic and commercial relations, especially at the regional level.

The interaction, which centred on avenues for possible investment by Indian businesses in the region created the platform for local businesses to share their strength in terms of local resources and skills and their challenges and way forward.

“I was looking for the strength of the regional businesses and where India businesses could partner with. I see a lot of opportunities because the synergy is there, but how we can exploit these synergies is up to the businesses”, he stated.

Mr Rajaram also visited two local manufacturing companies; Solid Home Appliances Limited, producers of Led light bulbs and solar power systems, and Petersfield & Rey Group Ltd, a local agro-processing company in Elmina.

At Petersfield & Rey, Mr Rajaram stressed that there was the need to prioritise rural developmental needs focusing on agricultural cultivation, agro processing and production of local resources.

“This is good and it gives me a good feeling. There are many opportunities here and many of the entrepreneurs here are already exploiting the opportunities. You need the partnership from the other investors”, he added.

He admonished the Chamber of Commerce to play the lead role of facilitating the entrepreneurial needs of businesses in the region and expressed the readiness of India to support Ghana to build a technical capacity and working relations for mutual progress.

Mr Tony Yoofi Pokoo-Aikins, Chairman of the Regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry described the High Commissioner’s visit as good news for the business climate of the Region. “It is going to enhance opportunities to actually take advantage of the Continental free trade agenda”, he said.

According to him,businesses in the region would benefit in the area of partnership with Indian investors, while they took advantage of their technology to enhance performance.

He promised support to build capacity of businesses in TVET and other technical interventions, innovations and skill development, believing that there were many untapped resources in the region which needed to be turned into businesses to create jobs for the people of the region.

Mr Pokoo-Aikins advised businesses in the region to create links and engage the Chamber to benefit from the opportunities available to help boost their businesses for economic growth.