High Cost Of Goods And Services In V/R Worsening Economic Hardship – NDC

THE PEOPLE OF THE VOLTA REGION WILL REMEMBER PRESIDENT NANA ADDO FOR ECONOMIC HARDSHIP

The NDC in the Volta Region would like to draw the attention of the President, H.E. Nana Addo, to the worsening economic hardship in the Volta Region under his leadership due to the incredibly high cost of goods and services.

We have observed with frustrating concern the wide spread high cost of living in the region as a result of frequent increases in the prices of commodities in markets within the region. An item like a crate of eggs which costed Ghc 28 in Kpando the previous market day is now going for Ghc 30. A loaf of hot oven bread which went for Ghc 9 in Ho last week is currently going for Ghc12 this week. This is the reality of economic hardship across the region.

H. E. Nana Addo on 25th of November 2013, said ” The situation in Ghana today is one of endemic corruption, worsening economic hardship for the masses, and lack of jobs for the youth”. It is ironical to observe that things are doubly worse under his watch.

We want to put on record that the situation then under H.E. John Mahama was better than what we are experiencing under H.E. Nana Addo, when one compares the prices of items in 2016 to prevailing prices in 2022.

For example:

1. A bag of 50kg Gino rice which costed Ghc 320 in 2016 now goes for Ghc 725, an increase of 127%

2. A bag of Ghacem cement which went for Ghc 31 in 2016 now goes for Ghc 58 an increase of 87%.

3. A crate of coke which went for Ghc 24 in 2016 under Mahama currently goes for Ghc 48 under Nana Addo, an increase of 100%.

4. A crate of eggs which went for Ghc12 in 2016, currently goes for Ghc 32, an increase of 167%.

5). 15kg LPG gas which went for Ghc 75 in 2016, now goes for Ghc160, an increase of 113%.

These are the average costs of items within markets in the Volta Region as at April 2022, which show the people of the Volta Region are worse off under H. E. Nana Addo.

The NDC in the Volta Region refuses to accept the lame excuse that all countries in the world are suffering from price hikes. This is because countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Togo, Seychelles, South Africa, Uganda, Mozambique, Namibia, Benin, Botswana, etc on the African continent, have recorded single digit inflation, unlike Ghana that has recorded a double digit inflation of 23.6% due to poor management of the economy and reckless expenditure.

Clearly, the economic hardship in Ghana is a direct result of the mismanagement of the economy by the Nana Addo led government. We call upon the government to immediately initiate measures to ameliorate the economic hardship facing Ghanaians.

Signed:

Sorkpa K. Agbleze

(NDC Volta Regional Communication Officer)