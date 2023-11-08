High Court adjourns OSP, Dapaah’s cases to November 29

The two cases between the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and former Water Resources and Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, at the High Court, have been adjourned to November 29.

The Court had slated today, Wednesday, November 08, to hear the cases.

The cases are application of confirmation of order of seizure and freeze of accounts and the case of the ex-Minister’s declaration of assets.

The GNA was told that the trial Judge, Justice Edward Twum, was on leave and that a new judge would be assigned.

The OSP weeks ago petitioned the Chief Justice Getrude Sackey Torkornoo demanding that the trial judge recused himself.

The Chief Justice, however, turned down the request of the OSP.