High Court Dismisses Existence of Interim Management Committee at Adamus Resources Ltd.

The High Court of Ghana has ruled to dismiss claims regarding the existence of an Interim Management Committee (IMC) at Adamus Resources Ltd., effectively debunking recent reports alleging unauthorized activities and access attempts at the company’s Nzema Mine.

The ruling, delivered on 12 December 2024 by Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie, a Court of Appeal Justice sitting as an additional High Court Judge, declared that all prior interlocutory orders and applications—most notably the order dated 27 July 2023, cited by the purported IMC—have lapsed and are legally void.

This decision follows an application by Adamus Resources Ltd. and Nguvu Mining Ltd. to withdraw the suit, alongside a previous ruling by Justice Loddoh that struck out counterclaims made by Allan Morrison, a New Zealand national, and Adamus Resources Pty Ltd.

In a statement issued by the company, Adamus Resources Ltd. clarified its position, categorically denying the existence of any IMC. It accused Allan Morrison and his associates, Isaac Ackun of Ghana and Laurent Gaba of Togo, of spreading misinformation through certain news portals.

“We question the true intentions behind these false claims and urge the media to report accurately,” the company stated. It further emphasized that official communication will always be issued directly from its communications bureau on official company letterhead, cautioning the public to disregard unauthorized claims.

Adamus Resources Ltd. reiterated its commitment to ensuring operational continuity and transparency, while urging all media outlets to seek clarification before publishing reports.

For further information, the company’s directors, Angela List, Dr. Anthony Aubynn, and Rebecca Donkor, advised stakeholders to rely solely on verified updates issued by the organization.

This ruling represents a significant victory for Adamus Resources Ltd., reinforcing its legal and operational standing amidst unfounded claims.