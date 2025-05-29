High Court Grants Order for Substituted Service in Numo vs. Aboah Djin Case

The High Court has granted an order for substituted service in the case involving Numo Samuel Kwaku Abbey and others against Yaw Aboah Djin.

The order, issued following an ex-parte motion supported by an affidavit filed on March 24, 2025, allows court notices, hearing notices, and other legal documents to be served on the defendant by substituted service.

The ruling came after submissions by counsel representing the plaintiffs, with the court approving alternative means to notify the defendant of ongoing proceedings.

Hearing is slated for Monday, June 23, 2025.