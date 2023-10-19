High Court in Accra dismisses contempt case against KT Hammond

The contempt case against the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, KT Hammond, has been thrown out by a High Court in Accra. The case had been brought to court by lawyers representing James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

KT Hammond, popularly known as such, was accused of making comments during a media interview that were considered to be prejudicial to the ongoing criminal case against Quayson, who was facing charges related to dual citizenship.

However, on Thursday, October 19, 2023, the court decided to dismiss the case. The judge’s ruling emphasized the insufficient evidence provided to support a conviction. Furthermore, the judge stated that Mr. Hammond’s comments were not intended to disrupt or interfere with the criminal proceedings against Quayson.