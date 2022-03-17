High Court Judge Says Coup Shouldn’t Be An Option

Justice Daniel Mensah, Presiding Judge of the Tema High Court A, has said that the plotting of a coup should not be an option for Ghanaians no matter the circumstances.

“No matter how we feel about a regime, a coup is not an option, we have been asked to defend the Constitution of Ghana, and we must therefore do so.”

He made the remark when he was giving his ruling on a bail application brought before him by lawyers of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of ‘#TheFix The Country’ Movement who has charged with treason felony.

Justice Mensah said in as much as he will support activism, he was opposed to coups as the country had been in that position before and therefore would not wish for another.

He however emphasized that his view on coups was made without prejudice to the ongoing trial of Barker-Vormawor.

The Court admitted him to bail in the sum of two million cedis (GHC2,000,000.00) with two sureties, one of which is to deposit documents of a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

As part of the bail conditions, Barker-Vormawor’s passport is still to be in the possession of the prosecution and he is also required to report himself to the police once a week on a day to be decided by the investigators.