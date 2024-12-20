High Court Orders Electoral Commission to Recollate Votes in Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency

A High Court in Accra has directed the Electoral Commission (EC) to recollate votes in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency and declare the results.

The court also ordered the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate security during the process.

The ruling, issued on Friday, December 20, 2024, follows a Mandamus Application filed by the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, seeking to compel the EC to complete the vote collation and declare the results.

Justine Amenuvor, the lawyer representing the Electoral Commission, confirmed that the EC had been served with the court’s order.

Additionally, a joinder motion from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in connection with the case was declined by the court.