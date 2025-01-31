High Court Orders WAEC to Release Withheld 2024 Exam Results

In a landmark ruling, the High Court has directed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to immediately release the results of 10,520 students whose 2024 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) outcomes were withheld over alleged malpractice.

Justice Ali Baba Abature criticized WAEC for failing to specify the irregularities committed by the candidates, calling the move a violation of the students’ constitutional rights to fair administrative processes.

The decision follows a legal challenge by four students representing the affected cohort, who argued that WAEC’s indefinite withholding of results without clear justification had derailed their educational futures. Their lawyer, Martin Kpebu, emphasized that tertiary institutions had already closed admission portals, leaving thousands in limbo. “WAEC cannot accuse students of malpractice without stating what exactly they did wrong. This opacity undermines the principles of natural justice,” Kpebu asserted during proceedings.

Legal Battle Over Transparency

Kpebu accused WAEC of contradictory reasoning, noting that the council had interchangeably cited “exam irregularities” and “malpractice” without defining either term in its communications. He also criticized WAEC’s lack of specificity in invitations for student hearings, which he argued left applicants “groping in the dark” about the allegations. “The right to a fair trial is inalienable. These students deserve to know what they’re accused of,” he told the court, referencing constitutional protections under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

WAEC’s legal team, led by Melisa Amarteyfio, defended the council’s actions, insisting the withheld results were part of an ongoing administrative probe into widespread irregularities. She cited public notices published in September 2024, including in the Daily Graphic, which alerted candidates to suspected infractions and urged them to check WAEC’s portal for details. “Investigations involving over 10,000 students require time. The applicants filed this suit prematurely, denying WAEC a chance to conclude its process,” Amarteyfio argued, urging the court to dismiss the case.

Justice Abature, however, sided with the students, ruling that WAEC’s vague accusations breached procedural fairness. “Withholding results without stating the offense is unjust. WAEC must release these results forthwith,” he declared.

WAEC’s Response

In a statement issued shortly after the ruling, WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, John Kapi, urged parents and guardians to cooperate as investigations continue. The council maintained it is finalizing inquiries, requiring accused students to submit written statements to address allegations. Kapi denied claims of coercion, stating, “We are committed to a fair process, but students must engage with the council to resolve these matters.”

The case has reignited debates over accountability in Ghana’s education sector. While WAEC insists malpractice undermines exam integrity, critics argue that blanket result withholdings—without timely, transparent processes—harm innocent students. Education advocate Efua Mensah noted, “This ruling sets a precedent: institutions cannot punish en masse without due cause. Clarity and speed are critical when young lives hang in the balance.”

The ruling also highlights systemic gaps in WAEC’s regulatory framework, particularly its failure to explicitly define “irregularities” in exam guidelines. Legal experts suggest clearer policies could prevent future disputes. “Ambiguity breeds mistrust. WAEC must standardize its malpractice protocols to align with constitutional safeguards,” said law professor Nana Ama Adomako.

For now, the court’s order offers relief to thousands of students. Yet, with WAEC vowing to pursue investigations, the tension between academic integrity and student rights remains unresolved. As tertiary admissions hang in the balance, the council’s next steps—and its adherence to the court’s directive—will be closely watched.

Justice Abature’s ruling underscores a universal principle: fairness cannot be sacrificed for administrative convenience. As Ghana’s students await their results, the case serves as a reminder that transparency is not just a legal obligation but a moral imperative in education.