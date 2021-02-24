Court
An Accra High Court has restrained Elikem E. Kotoko and his associates from embarking on an intended indefinite picketing, beginning Thursday February 24, 2021.

A statement from the Accra Regional Police Command, said the High Court, presided over by Justice Mrs Elfreda Emy Denkyi, granted the application after hearing an affidavit brought by the Police in respect of the event.

“In view of the restrictions imposed by Executive Instrument (EI 395), to contain the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; and on reasonable grounds that, the event if held may endanger public health, the court granted the prohibition.”

The Police is, therefore, drawing the attention of the public to the order for strict compliance, the statement said.

Mr Kotoko, with is associates, is leading a group of Ghanaians to picket for the removal of the Electoral Commission’s Chairperson Mrs. Jean Mensa

