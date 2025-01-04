High Court Set to Rule on NPP’s Mandamus Application Over Electoral Disputes in Four Constituencies

The High Court will deliver its ruling today, Saturday, January 4, 2025, on a mandamus application filed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) concerning unresolved electoral disputes in four constituencies: Tema Central, Okaikwei Central, Techiman South, and Ablekuma North.

The application follows the court’s rejection of an objection raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which had challenged the court’s jurisdiction in the matter.

The NPP, represented by legal counsel Gary Nimako, is seeking to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to finalize the collation of results in these constituencies. Nimako argued that the EC’s failure to complete the collation process between December 8, 2024, and January 1, 2025, was unreasonable and left voters in the affected constituencies in limbo, unable to know the outcome of their elections. He pointed out that while the NDC claimed that declarations had already been made, there was no supporting evidence, such as the Forms 1C and 1D required by Regulation 43 of C.I. 127, to validate the process. Nimako further argued that video evidence from the NDC showed a declaration in Tema Central that violated electoral laws, as it was made by someone other than the returning officer.

The Electoral Commission, through its representative Justin Amenuvor, acknowledged that the collation processes in the four constituencies were still incomplete. Amenuvor supported the NPP’s application, stressing that failing to compel the EC to complete its duty could set a dangerous precedent for future elections.

On the other side, NDC’s legal team, led by Godwin Tameklo, opposed the mandamus application. Tameklo argued that a mandamus could only be granted if a prior request had been refused, which he contended had not happened in this case. He further emphasized that any dispute concerning the validity of the declaration in Tema Central should be resolved through a formal petition rather than a mandamus order.

The court’s ruling is expected to clarify the EC’s responsibilities in completing the electoral process in these constituencies and may set a precedent for how similar electoral disputes are handled in the future.