High Court Sets March 3 Hearing in MP Gyakye Quayson’s Case

The Accra High Court has scheduled a pivotal hearing for March 3 to decide if the prosecution has presented enough evidence against Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson to allow him to begin his defense.

Facing charges that include deceit of a public officer, passport forgery, making a false statutory declaration, and perjury, the MP has maintained his not-guilty plea while remaining on bail.

During the previous session, the prosecution moved to recall their fifth witness, Latif Oshenu, after he noted a missing page in one of the submitted exhibits. In response, the court permitted the recall to ensure that the complete document would be available, a decision that underscores the rigorous attention to detail demanded by the case.

At a hearing on February 12, Principal State Attorney Esi Yankah Dentaa explained that, although a response had been received from the passport office regarding a request for documents, the Electoral Commission had yet to reply. Despite assurances that the requested materials were forthcoming, the prosecution’s plea for a brief adjournment was met with firm opposition from Gyakye Quayson’s legal team.

During cross-examination, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata highlighted evidence from the MP’s statutory declaration, where he affirmed his exclusive allegiance to Ghana—a claim also referenced in a letter sent to the Electoral Commission. This aspect of the testimony adds a layer of complexity to the charges, as it touches on issues of national identity and legal responsibility.

After the cross-examination, the prosecution hinted that they had closed their case, prompting Presiding Judge Mary Ekue Yanzuh to direct both sides to file written submissions within two weeks. The judge also indicated she would soon rule on the defense’s request to dismiss the case on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

The trial of James Gyakye Quayson is drawing significant attention, not only for its legal ramifications but also for its potential political impact. As a sitting MP confronts serious allegations, the case is likely to spark broader discussions about accountability and integrity within Ghana’s political landscape. The outcome, eagerly awaited by many, will have far-reaching implications for both the legal process and public trust in elected officials.