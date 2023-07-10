High Court to decide on stay of proceedings in Gyakye Quayson’s case

The Accra High Court is set to deliver its ruling on Tuesday, July 11, regarding the application for a stay of proceedings in the case involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

Quayson is currently undergoing trial at the Accra High Court on charges of forgery and perjury.

The legal team representing the MP has filed a request for the court to suspend the proceedings temporarily, allowing the Court of Appeal to review the decision made by the trial judge to conduct the case on a day-to-day basis.

Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for the defense, argued that proceeding without granting the stay would result in prejudging the appeal.

However, the prosecution, led by Godfred Dame, opposed the application.

The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, argued during the Accra High Court session that the application filed by Tsatsu Tsikata is based on irrelevant matters, distorted facts, and confusion.

Opposing Tsikata’s application, the Attorney-General stated that it fails to demonstrate exceptional circumstances justifying a stay of proceedings in a criminal trial, suggesting that it is primarily intended to obstruct the criminal trial of the Assin North Member of Parliament.