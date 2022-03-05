High Court To Hear Oliver Barker’s Bail Application March 10

The #Fixthecountry Convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor has, through his lawyers, filed a bail application at the High Court following his detention.

The accused person was on February 14 slapped with a provisional charge of Treason and has since been in detention.

Today (March 4) is exactly 3 weeks since Oliver was arrested and detained.

There have been 4 court sessions on his case within the 3 weeks – 2 District Magistrate Court sessions, 1 High Court session, and 1 Supreme Court session.

In all these sessions, Oliver has asked for one and only one thing – that his detainers be ordered to take him to a court which has jurisdiction to ensure his liberty as Article 14(3)(b) of the Constitution demands.

In all these sessions, however, the courts have told Oliver one and only one thing which is contrary to Article 14(3)(b) of the Constitution – that he rather should take his detainers to the court which has jurisdiction to ensure his right to personal liberty.

By that, it is now well-established that the constitutional duty of the police to bring persons they have arrested to a court of competent jurisdiction no longer exists.

That duty is now on the individual to perform.

Accordingly, Oliver has agreed to perform that duty. He has signed the affidavit in support of an application for bail at the High Court.

The application has since been filed and will be heard on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Tema High Court.