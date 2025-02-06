High Court to Rule on SIC Insurance Leadership Dispute as Former MD Refuses to Hand Over Office

The High Court in Accra is poised to hear a contentious case involving SIC Insurance PLC and its newly appointed Managing Director, James Agyenim-Boateng, following an injunction filed by the former Managing Director, Hollistar Duah-Yentumi.

The dispute stems from Duah-Yentumi’s refusal to relinquish her position and hand over her office to Agyenim-Boateng, sparking a dramatic standoff at the company’s headquarters.

Reports reveal that Duah-Yentumi locked her office and withheld the keys when Agyenim-Boateng arrived to introduce himself to staff. The newly appointed MD, visibly frustrated, described the situation as “strange” during an interview with Citi FM. “It has become apparent that the real difficulty regarding why I have not been able to access the office is because my predecessor has actually locked up the office and bolted with the keys,” he stated.

Agyenim-Boateng also disclosed that Duah-Yentumi refused to attend a meeting during his visit, further complicating the transition process. The incident has left employees and stakeholders in limbo, raising questions about the internal dynamics and governance issues within the state-owned insurance company.

In response, Duah-Yentumi has filed an interlocutory injunction seeking to prevent Agyenim-Boateng from being recognized as the Managing Director of SIC Insurance. The legal move has intensified the power struggle, with both parties preparing to present their cases in court.

The case has drawn significant public attention, highlighting the challenges of leadership transitions in state institutions. Critics argue that such disputes undermine organizational stability and erode public trust, while others view the legal action as a necessary step to address alleged irregularities in the appointment process.

As the High Court prepares to hear the case, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for SIC Insurance and its stakeholders. The dispute underscores the need for clear protocols and transparency in leadership transitions, particularly within state-owned enterprises, to prevent similar conflicts in the future.

For now, the standoff remains unresolved, leaving employees and customers of SIC Insurance in a state of uncertainty as they await the court’s decision.