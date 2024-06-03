High-Level Visit: Senior Chinese Legislator Tours Namibia

Cai Dafeng, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People’s Congress, visited Namibia from May 30 to June 2 at the invitation of the Namibian National Assembly.

During the four-day trip, Cai held talks with Namibian Vice President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Hitjitevi Katjavivi, and Chairperson of the National Council Lukas Sinimbo Muha.

Cai said that China and Namibia have been good friends and partners since the establishment of diplomatic ties 34 years ago. The two sides have maintained sincere friendship, treated each other as equals through thick and thin, and forged ahead together.

He said that China will continue to be Namibia’s companion on its road to development and revitalization, to further advance the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and achieve new results.

Cai briefed the Namibian officials on China’s modernization drive, the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, to be held in Beijing this autumn, as well as China’s push for national revitalization through science and education.

The Namibian side thanked China for its selfless support during its struggle for national independence and nation-building, reiterated its adherence to the one-China principle, and highlighted the important role of working together through the Belt and Road Initiative and forums such as FOCAC.

The Namibian officials also expressed the hope to learn from China’s development experience and its advanced technologies, and to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields.

During his stay in Windhoek, the Namibian capital, Cai also visited the Independence Memorial Museum, which focuses on the country’s resistance against colonialism and its national liberation movement.