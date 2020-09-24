A high profile Boko Haram commander has surrendered to Nigerian troops following various clearance operations in the country’s northeast region, a military spokesperson said on Thursday.

The unnamed commander surrendered with his four wives, said John Enenche, the country’s defense spokesperson in a statement reaching Xinhua.

He said the operations took place between Sept. 17 and Sept. 23.

According to him, the success was as a result of a sustained offensive by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole through air and ground operations on terrorists’ enclaves at different locations in Borno, Yobe, Taraba, and Adamawa states.

The operations, Enenche added, also led to the arrest of one Boko Haram fighter at Kamuya in the Biu area of Borno, while nine other criminals were arrested in the Wukari area of Taraba.