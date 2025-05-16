High-Profile Lawyers Represent Petitioners in Chief Justice Probe

Three prominent lawyers affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are representing petitioners seeking the removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, whose suspension has triggered a constitutional inquiry.

Tsatsu Tsikata and Thadeus Sory appeared for advocacy group Shining Stars of Ghana, while Oliver Barker-Vormawor represented petitioner Daniel Ofori at the probe’s inaugural in-camera hearing on May 15, 2025.

The Chief Justice requested public proceedings, arguing for transparency, but the five-member committee chaired by Supreme Court Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang upheld constitutional requirements for confidentiality under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution. The panel adopted High Court civil procedure rules to govern its work.

President Mahama suspended Torkornoo on April 22, 2025, following three petitions alleging misconduct and incompetence. The petitioners include Shining Stars of Ghana, Daniel Ofori, and ACP Ayamga Yakubu Akolgo, who is self-represented.