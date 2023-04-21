High Star Life Record Label Officially Unveils “Akesisem”

Ghanaian hip-hop/Afrobeat artiste, King Joshua Wilson popularly known as “Akesisem” has been unveiled as High Star Life Record Label’s new signee at a short ceremony held in grand style in Accra.

“Akesisem” is one of the multifaceted musicians who majors in Afrobeats/Afropop Music.

Over the years, his music has been hailed for its powerful sentiments and ability to connect with individuals from all walks of life, particularly those on the streets.

Akesisem hailing from Ashaiman, Tema, Ghana gained notoriety for his weekly Rap battles on Kasahare Level and winning most battles to his credit.

Speaking at the event Akesisem expressed his excitement about being part of the High Star Life Record Label family and promised to put in hard work to achieve a big feat in the music industry.

According to the artiste, he ever ready to stamp the global music scene with a unique flavour and juicy songs that his fans cannot resist.

Stressing that he will sell music and lifestyle to the masses. Because he intends to employ his songs to highlight societal issues, which will get the relevant authorities to take the necessary actions on them.

The versatile musician expressed a desire to collaborate with all deserving artists in Ghana, including stalwarts like Lord Kenya Obrafuor, Shatta Wale, and others.

According to High Star Life Record Label’s new signee, he is ever ready to the world by storm with his creative works.

His Manager, Eli AMG of the High Star Life record Label, stated confidently that his artiste is “the next big thing” to happen to Ghana based on his creative flair and delivery style.

The record label will be in charge of the branding, production, distribution, and marketing of Akesisem’s songs.

Hits by Akesisem, such as “Sika Beba,” “Kumlao is on it,” “Higher,” “Ski ski,” and “Freerh,” are currently making waves. “Yen nye Akesisem” are jingles or signatures that he usually employs in his music.

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh