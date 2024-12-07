High Voter Turnout in Manhyia South and North Constituencies on Election Day

Tens of thousands of registered voters in the Manhyia South and North Constituencies of the Ashanti Region are actively participating in the 2024 general elections, which are currently taking place across the country.

Voting began on time at 7:00 AM, with election materials arriving early, typically around 4:00 AM, to ensure a smooth start. The polls are set to run from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with citizens casting their ballots throughout the day.

At the Apagyafie Polling Center, which has 598 registered voters, the voting process commenced at 7:00 AM, and by 7:45 AM, 35 people had already cast their votes. Meanwhile, at the Manhyia Palace 1 and 2 polling stations, long queues were observed during a visit. By 11:00 AM, 71 out of 370 registered voters had voted at Manhyia Palace 1, while 72 out of 369 had cast their ballots at Manhyia Palace 2.

In total, about 42,719 registered voters are expected to vote today across 109 polling centers in the Manhyia South Constituency. The turnout was similarly strong in the Manhyia North Constituency, where 71,600 registered voters are spread across 144 polling centers. High voter participation was reported at polling stations such as Topido 1 and 2, Duase New Site, and several others.

The steady turnout reflects the enthusiasm of citizens eager to contribute to the democratic process, ensuring that the elections proceed smoothly across the region.