Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive on Monday described the security situation in the Municipality as “calm”, stating “high way robbery which was a major security concern in the early part of the year has reduced considerably”.

He attributed the improvement in security to enhanced logistics allocated to the security agencies by government, arrest, and prosecution of some criminals and efforts put in place by the Police and Military command through day and night patrols.

Mr Ouattara said this in an address at the first ordinary meeting of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly held in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

The meeting was attended by assembly members, chiefs, staff of the Assembly, heads of institution, security officers, trade associations.

He said in furtherance to steps to enhancing the security situation in the Municipality, the Assembly intends to refurbish street lights and provide new lights at high-risk areas before the end of December.

The MCE indicated that areas that would benefit from the street lighting project include Baptist Avenue, Ahantrase-Awase-Kyeremekrom Road – Police Headquarters-ABB, New Dormaa Area, and Nkyenkyenkye where petty thieves easily congregate at night to harass members of the public and students of the Dormaa Senior High School(Dormaas) after evening prep.

“Steps will be taken to extend electricity to communities without power as well,” he added.

Mr Ouattara encouraged all residents to be security conscious particularly as the elections approaches and report suspicious activity to the Police and expose criminals within the locality.