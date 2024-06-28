High Youth Unemployment Plagues Ghana – UNDP Report

A startling 65% of young Ghanaians aged 15-24 are grappling with unemployment, according to the 2023 Ghana Human Development Report (GNHDR) released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and National Development Planning Commission (NDPC).

Despite a decade of robust economic growth, Ghana’s Ghana’s workforce remains heavily reliant on the informal sector, which accounts for 75% of employment. However, jobs in this sector often offer little stability and low incomes, contributing significantly to widespread underemployment.

The report “The Future Value of Work in Ghana: Pathways to Sustainable Jobs” underscores the profound impact of unemployment on Ghana’s long-term development objectives and human development.

Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana, has underscored the critical need for strategic investments in human capital and infrastructure. These investments are key to bridging the gap between current job opportunities and future market demands.

“To achieve sustainable job creation and economic growth in Ghana, it is imperative to invest in human capital development and enhance access to technology and digital infrastructure for all,” Lusigi emphasized.

The report advocates for reimagining educational curricula to incorporate STEM/STEAM education and entrepreneurial training, preparing young Ghanaians for evolving job markets.

Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, the NDPC’s director-general, highlighted the transformative potential of infrastructure investments and entrepreneurship in leveraging Ghana’s youth and informal sector.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician, has emphasized the importance of inclusive growth policies and sustainable job creation strategies. These are the key to addressing the interplay between work and human development, as highlighted in the report.

Key recommendations include streamlining regulations and providing targeted training to formalize the informal sector and create more secure job opportunities. Additionally, the report underscores the critical role of robust infrastructure in energy, transport, water, ICT, and housing for the future of work in Ghana.

The GNHDR’s comprehensive findings and strategic recommendations present a roadmap for Ghana’s socio-economic transformation. Achieving these goals will necessitate collaborative efforts from all stakeholders, including the government, private sector, civil society, and individuals.