Higher Research Investment Seen as Key to Africa’s Development

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has called for a substantial increase in Africa’s investment in research and innovation.

Speaking at the Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence (ACE) 10th anniversary conference, she warned that the current budgetary commitment of 0.45 percent of GDP is wholly inadequate to drive the continent’s long-term development.

Professor Amfo highlighted the transformative role of the ACE initiative, a flagship program launched in 2014 and supported by $657 million from the World Bank alongside $72 million from the French Development Agency. The initiative has enrolled over 90,000 students across Africa, including nearly 8,000 PhD candidates and 30,000 master’s students, and has earned international accreditation for 130 programs in fields such as molecular cell biology, water treatment, and science and technology. These centres, which focus on regional specialisation and cross-border collaboration, have also generated more than 10,350 internationally peer-reviewed publications addressing Africa’s pressing challenges.

“Maybe this is the impetus we need to make those bold decisions and commit to funding research and innovation on the continent,” she said. Professor Amfo urged both governments and private-sector partners to allocate sufficient resources to ensure that Africa’s universities can act as economic engines and drive national and global development agendas through breakthrough research. “Are we using science to build the future we want?” she asked, echoing a sentiment from the 2021 UNESCO Science Report.

Support for this call comes from leaders across the continent. Professor Olusola Oyewole, Secretary General of the Association of African Universities, praised the ACE programme for fostering critical networks between academia, industry, and communities. Professor Gaspard Banyankimbona of the Inter‑University Council for East Africa also noted that the initiative has played a catalytic role in empowering youth—especially women—through scholarships, incubation centres, and strategic partnerships.

The call for a higher research budget reflects a broader recognition that Africa’s future economic trajectory depends on its ability to innovate and address real-world problems. With research underpinning advancements in agriculture, energy, digital development, and health systems, bolstering investment in research could be the key to unlocking sustainable growth across the continent.