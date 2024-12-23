Highest-Paid Athletes Earn $1.37 Billion in 2024, Surpassing $10 Billion in a Decade

The financial success of the world’s highest-paid athletes reached a new milestone in 2024, with their combined earnings totaling $1.37 billion.

This marks a significant increase, pushing their cumulative earnings over the last ten years to more than $10.2 billion.

The surge in athlete incomes underscores the growing financial influence of the sports industry, driven by lucrative contracts and endorsement deals. According to data from Betideas.com, football players led the earnings with $3.2 billion in the past decade, followed by basketball stars who earned $2.5 billion.

Over the past decade, athlete earnings have more than doubled. In 2014, the combined earnings of the top 10 athletes were just over $642 million, with Floyd Mayweather leading the list that year at $105 million. The following years saw dramatic growth, especially in 2015 when Mayweather earned $300 million alone. The top athletes’ earnings broke the $1 billion mark in 2018, a figure that has remained consistent, with exceptions like the pandemic-stricken 2020.

In 2021, the highest-paid athletes earned $1.05 billion, a number that grew to more than $1.1 billion in 2023, with 2024 setting a new record of $1.37 billion—more than double the earnings from ten years ago. Football stars, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, accounted for $3.2 billion, while basketball players contributed $2.5 billion. Other sports, including boxing, American football, golf, and tennis, earned a combined $1.14 billion, $1.4 billion, $865 million, and $640 million, respectively.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the only athlete in the top 10 to surpass $1 billion in earnings over the past decade. In 2024, Ronaldo earned $260 million, pushing his ten-year total to $1.06 billion. Despite retiring seven years ago, Floyd Mayweather follows with $915 million in earnings, while Lionel Messi ranks third at $885 million. LeBron James and Tiger Woods round out the top five with earnings of $808 million and $682 million, respectively.