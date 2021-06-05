Bisa Kdei
Ghanaian Highlife musician Bisa Kdei says Highlife remains Ghana’s music identity and has emphasized on the need to sell it to the world.

Bisa Kdei’s assertion comes after Shatta Wale’s state of the industry address where he urged his fellow musicians to come together and identify Ghana’s music with one common genre.

But according to the multiple award-winning Highlife act, he was surprised Shatta Wale couldn’t tell music investors that Highlife was the genre Ghanaians were known for.

“You and I both know Highlife is our identity and I have been preaching about this identity thing for a long time.

“I don’t know why Shatta Wale didn’t mention Highlife but I think it is a good course for all of us to come together and sell what we created,” he told GNA Entertainment.

Bisa Kdei is currently promoting his newly released single “Slow” which has been making waves in the past few days.

