Highlife Legend Kwabena Kwabena Decries Ghana Music Industry’s Shortcomings

Highlife icon Kwabena Kwabena has spoken candidly about the challenges he faces in the Ghanaian music industry.

In an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, monitored by MyNewsGh, the award-winning musician revealed that despite dedicating his heart, soul, and financial resources to his craft, he has seen little return on his investment.

Kwabena Kwabena lamented the absence of proper structural support within the industry, arguing that it is inherently skewed against musicians. “I invested everything into my music, yet I got nothing. This industry is designed in a way that does not favour musicians,” he stated. He added that even with relentless effort, many artists are left with little to show for their hard work.

The veteran artist also expressed frustration over the failure of key industry stakeholders to establish sustainable revenue streams. “People see us on TV, hear our songs, and assume we are making money. But the truth is, most artists are suffering behind the scenes because there is no proper system to ensure we benefit from our hard work,” Kwabena Kwabena explained.

His remarks shed light on a broader issue within Ghana’s music scene, where the financial struggles of many artists remain largely invisible to the public. As the industry continues to evolve, Kwabena Kwabena’s call for structural reform underscores a pressing need for better support systems that safeguard the livelihoods of Ghanaian musicians.