Highlife Sensation Akwaboah Set to Release New Single “Never” on Feb. 28, Following Successful Shades of Love Concert

Ghana’s highlife maestro Akwaboah is set to captivate his fans once again with a brand-new single titled “Never,” slated for release on February 28th. Following the immense success of his annual Shades of Love concert, which took place on Valentine’s Day, Akwaboah is excited to unveil this heartfelt track that showcases his signature style blending rich melodies with soul-stirring lyrics.

“Never” promises to be another hit in the artist’s remarkable repertoire, continuing his tradition of releasing timeless highlife anthems that speak to love, longing, and personal reflection. Fans of Akwaboah will not want to miss this release, as the song speaks deeply to the universal theme of unbreakable love and commitment.

The music video for “Never” was shot in South Africa by the renowned director Godfather, known for his stunning visual storytelling. Akwaboah’s commitment to excellence shines through in every detail of the video, elevating his music to the next level. From breathtaking landscapes to compelling narratives, Akwaboah’s “Never” music video promises to be a visual feast that complements the emotional depth of the song.

Akwaboah has consistently proven that he doesn’t just make music; he creates art that resonates with audiences worldwide. His dedication to producing high-quality visuals that match the power of his songs is a testament to his growth as an artist.

Akwaboah understands that music videos are a crucial part of storytelling, and this new video serves as a powerful addition to his growing collection of cinematic visuals.

Fans can anticipate another masterpiece as Akwaboah continues to solidify his place as one of Ghana’s top musical exports. With “Never,” he reinforces his reputation as a visionary artist who takes every aspect of his craft seriously, from production to presentation.

Mark your calendars for February 28th, when “Never” drops across all digital platforms, and stay tuned for the highly anticipated music video which drops on the same day!

About Akwaboah:

Akwaboah is one of Ghana’s most respected and influential highlife artists. Known for his smooth vocals and evocative songwriting, Akwaboah has been a force in the music industry, delivering chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances. He continues to push the boundaries of highlife, blending traditional sounds with contemporary influences.

