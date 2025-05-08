Highlife Sensation Akwaboah Unveils New Music Project Live and Personal – A Soulful Tribute Across Generations

Celebrated Highlife icon and musical virtuoso Akwaboah has officially released his highly anticipated new project titled Live and Personal — a heart-stirring, nine-track live recording that beautifully weaves together the musical legacies of three generations of Akwaboahs from grandfather Master Bob Akwaboah to Kwadwo Akwaboah to present day Akwaboah.

This project is not just an album; it is a deeply personal journey through time and melody. Live and Personal captures timeless Highlife tunes and iconic works from his father, Kwadwo Akwaboah—including the beloved classic Awerekyekyere—and some of Akwaboah’s own emotionally resonant hits.

The album is a vibrant celebration of love and relationships, told through rich, melodious Highlife instrumentation that honors the genre’s authentic roots while offering a fresh, intimate experience. Each track on Live and Personal was recorded live, preserving the raw emotion, soulful harmonies, and elegant arrangements that have come to define Akwaboah’s artistry.

Speaking on the project, Akwaboah shared, “This is the most personal work I have done. It is my way of paying homage to the bloodline of music that flows through me—bringing together my grandfather’s vintage soul, my father’s genius, and my own journey. This is Highlife, raw and real.”

With Live and Personal, Akwaboah invites fans and new listeners alike to experience Highlife in its purest form—live, heartfelt, and unforgettable.

Live and Personal is available on all major streaming platforms from 9th May 2025.