Highlife Star Dada KD Accuses Presidential Aide of Overstepping Vice President’s Role

Ghanaian Highlife musician Dada KD has ignited a political firestorm by accusing Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a senior aide to President John Mahama, of effectively “usurping” the constitutional duties of Vice President Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

The musician’s critique, aired on social media and in interviews, centers on Mogtari’s visibility during high-profile diplomatic engagements, which he argues should fall squarely within the Vice President’s mandate.

“Why is Joyce Bawa Mogtari, an advisor to the president, meeting visiting heads of state and dignitaries instead of the Vice President?” Dada KD questioned in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “These are not her responsibilities. Her Excellency Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is the Vice President—let her do her job.” His remarks reflect growing public scrutiny over Mogtari’s prominent role in recent months, particularly during visits by foreign leaders.

Mogtari, a lawyer and former Deputy Transport Minister, serves as the Special Aide and Spokesperson to President Mahama. While her position entails advisory and communication duties, critics like Dada KD argue that her involvement in diplomatic protocols blurs institutional lines. Ghana’s 1992 Constitution designates the Vice President as the primary successor to the president and a key representative in state functions, particularly in the president’s absence.

Political analysts note that the controversy taps into broader debates about transparency and the distribution of power within the current administration. “This isn’t just about protocol—it’s about public perception,” says Accra-based governance expert Dr. Nana Ama Boateng. “When a presidential aide consistently steps into high-visibility roles meant for the Vice President, it raises questions about whether the VP is being sidelined or if there’s an unspoken shift in responsibilities.”

Neither Mogtari nor Vice President Opoku Agyemang has publicly addressed the allegations. However, sources close to the presidency dismiss the claims as “misguided,” insisting Mogtari’s engagements align with her mandate to support the president’s agenda. “Senior aides often facilitate diplomatic logistics, but the Vice President remains actively involved in governance,” an insider stated anonymously.

Dada KD’s critique has resonated with a segment of Ghanaians online, where hashtags like #WhereIsTheVP have trended. Critics argue that Opoku Agyemang, a respected academic and former Education Minister, has been unusually low-profile compared to her predecessors. Supporters, however, counter that her subdued public presence may reflect a deliberate, behind-the-scenes leadership style rather than marginalization.

The controversy underscores simmering tensions within Ghana’s political landscape, where protocol and visibility often symbolize influence. As the debate unfolds, all eyes remain on Jubilee House to clarify roles—and perhaps reassure citizens that the nation’s second-highest office retains its constitutional weight. For now, Dada KD’s chords of dissent continue to strike a chord with those wary of power plays in the corridors of governance.