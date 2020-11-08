Ghanaian highlife legend Kofi Boakye Yiadom known in showbiz as “Kofi B” has been laid to rest in his hometown, Agogo in the Ashanti Region.

Kofi B who had an illustrious career in Highlife music passed on last February after suffering a heart attack.

Highlife music loving fans all over the world have been paying their last respect to Kofi B who would be remembered for his massive impact in the highlife music circles and especially for his contribution towards the growth of the music industry.

The late Kofi B was considered a stalwart in Highlife music and was part of contemporary musicians who controlled the airwaves with back to back hits in mid and late 2000’s.

He was admired by music loving fans for his uniqueness and has certainly earned a place in the Highlife Hall of Fame.

Kofi B has over the past years has thrilled Ghanaians with some sweet highlife tunes including “Donkomi”, “Daddy”, “Bantama Kofi Boakye”, among many other hit tunes.