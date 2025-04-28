Highlife Star Kwabena Kwabena Eyes UPSA SRC Presidency With Vision

Acclaimed Ghanaian highlife musician George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, is charting a new course—this time into student leadership.

The award-winning artist has officially declared his candidacy for the Student Representative Council (SRC) presidency at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), where he’s currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

Kwabena Kwabena, renowned for timeless hits like “Aso,” “Adult Music,” and “Fakye Me,” has been a stalwart in Ghana’s music scene since his breakout in 2004. His contributions have earned him accolades such as Best Vocal Performance and Best Songwriter. In 2021, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Central Music Awards, cementing his legacy in the highlife genre.

Over the years, he has graced major platforms, performing at prestigious events such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), the Ghana@50 celebrations, and numerous international music festivals, thrilling audiences with his soulful voice and captivating stagecraft.

Beyond the stage, Kwabena Kwabena is passionate about philanthropy, exemplified by his “Save A Life Foundation,” which focuses on health and education initiatives. His decision to further his education at UPSA reflects a commitment to personal growth and community engagement.

With elections set for 30th May, Kwabena Kwabena is inspired by the successful leadership of fellow musicians-turned-leaders at other universities. He draws motivation from Samini’s SRC presidency at GIMPA, Guru’s impactful campaign at the University of Ghana, Legon, and Dr Cryme’s win at Methodist University. His campaign is fueled by the vision to bring his unique blend of creativity and leadership to the UPSA community.

In his campaign for SRC president, Kwabena Kwabena aims to harmonize his artistic sensibilities with student leadership, advocating for a campus environment that nurtures creativity, inclusivity, and academic excellence. He envisions initiatives that bridge the gap between academia and the arts, fostering a holistic student experience.

As the UPSA community anticipates the upcoming SRC elections, Kwabena Kwabena’s candidacy introduces a blend of experience, creativity, and a fresh perspective to student governance.