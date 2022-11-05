Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena set to release his sixth studio album “Fa Mesaa”

Ghanaian Highlife star Kwabena Kwabena is set to release his sixth studio album with a star-studded artistes line-up.

The album, to be officially released on November 11, 2022, features the likes of Kidi, Adina, Yaw Tog, Trigmatic, Kofi Jamar, Sefa, and Qwamina MP, among others.

The “Konkonsa” track on the album, which featured Shatta Wale, is undoubtedly one of the best Highlife tunes released this year.

Other released songs on the album, including “Afraid to Lose You,” “Kwadede,” and “Fingers,” have racked up impressive streaming numbers.

According to the award-winning musician, the “Fa Mesaa” album was born out of personal experiences.

Speaking at an album listening session in Accra, Kwabena Kwabena said: “The conception of ‘Fa Mesaa’ began in 2016 when I found myself. Writing the album was one of the most challenging and exciting moments of my life.

“So I took the positive side of what was happening to me, and every track on this album comes from 75–80 per cent of my personal experience.”

He added that artistes featured on the album were very talented and fit the genre of song they were featured on.

Some songs on the album include “50/50” (Feat. Sefa), “Odo” (Feat. Kidi), “Ego Be” (Feat. Trigmatic) and “Y3n Piyee” (Feat. Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Tulenkey, Quamina MP)