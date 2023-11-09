Highlights of Africa-focused Tech Festival

With the 26th edition of Africa Tech Festival delivered in partnership with the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) happening in Cape Town next week, who, having recognised the value of the event, have partnered with Africa Tech Festival to highlight the importance of building cross-continental and local relationships, policy and infrastructure to continue the momentum of Africa’s digital revolution.

H.E. Minister Mondli Gungubele, Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies remarked that: “We are delighted to partner with Africa Tech Festival, the leading pan-African platform for showcasing Africa’s capabilities as a tech powerhouse on the global stage. As digital innovation sweeps across the continent, it is imperative to bring together the brilliant minds and corporate leaders driving Africa’s digital transformation. Our partnership with Africa Tech Festival underscores the pivotal need in celebrating Africa’s accomplishments and leaders across various tech sectors.

“I very much look forward to taking the Headline Keynote Stage of Africa Tech Festival on 14 November to extend a warm welcome to the 15,000 global attendees and to seize this opportunity to emphasise South Africa’s, as well as the continent’s boundless innovation capabilities and its leadership in the tech landscape.”

Here’s a quick snapshot of some of the key highlights and notable speakers, a who’s who of the global tech and telecoms industry, to look out for 14 – 16 November 2023, at the CTICC, Cape Town.

Each morning, from 14 – 16 November, our Headline Keynote Stage will welcome some of the most pioneering and inspiring tech and telco leaders, as well as a wealth of influential African Government Leaders including:

· H.E. Minister Mondli Gungubele, Minister at the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies, The Republic of South Africa will host a Ministerial Welcome from The Department of Communications & Digital Technologies.

· As for H.E. Minister Thulango Merafe Segokgo, Minister at the Ministry of Communications, Knowledge and Technology, Republic of Botswana, H.E. Minister Ousmane Gaoual Diallo, Minister at the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Digital Economy, Republic of Guinea and H.E. Minister Amara Kallon, Minister, Ministry of Public Administration and Political Affairs, The Republic of Sierra Leone they will all join a keynote panel discussion on Unleashing Digital Prosperity: How Progressive Policy is Shaping Africa’s Tech Transformation

· Deputy Minister at the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, Philly Mapulane, will share on the viewpoint of South Africa’s fibre strategy and progress in the broadband industry as well as give a keynote for the panel on Digital Skills Africa: Igniting a Tech Revolution with the Workforce of the Future.

· Provincial Minister Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister Mireille Wenger, Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities of the Western Cape Government will tackle Financing Africa’s Digital Revolution with Modern Investment Strategies in an exclusive panel discussion

H.E. Minister Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity at The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa will deep dive into the need for Universal Power Access: Plotting a Route Through Africa’s Electricity Challenge.