Highway accident kills 13 in southwest Nigeria

Thirteen people were confirmed killed and 12 others injured in a highway accident in the Nigerian southern state of Ogun Wednesday, an official said Thursday.

Ahmed Umar, sector commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, told Xinhua on the phone the accident involving 25 persons occurred Wednesday afternoon when a commercial bus lost control due to overspeeding and overloading, and rammed into a truck along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in the state.

Nine persons died on the spot and four others died on their way to a local hospital, Umar said, adding 12 injured are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

The official advised motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations.

Road accidents are frequent in Nigeria mainly because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and reckless driving. Enditem