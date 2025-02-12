Hijab on the Field: Ghana’s Women’s League Champions Diversity

In a vibrant display of cultural integration and empowerment, the Ghana Women’s Premier League is breaking new ground by embracing players who proudly wear the hijab.

What was once seen as taboo has now become a symbol of pride and inclusion in Ghana’s football circles, opening up opportunities for young Muslim women to pursue their passion for the sport without compromising their religious identity.

Historically, the image of a footballer in a hijab was rare, but that has begun to change. The trend gained international attention when Moroccan defender Nouhaila Benzina made headlines as the first hijab-wearing player at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023. In Ghana, Anatu Sadat set a local precedent in 2021 by donning the hijab in a competitive match, a move that has inspired others. Today, players such as Safiatu Salifu of Epiphany Warriors and Osman Huzimah of Jonina Academy are confidently incorporating the hijab into their training kits, signaling a growing acceptance of religious expression in sports.

For many of these athletes, wearing the hijab is more than a fashion choice—it is a declaration of identity and a bridge to parental acceptance. Safiatu Salifu recalls the initial resistance from her family, a challenge that eventually gave way to understanding as her dedication on the field proved undeniable. Similarly, Osman Huzimah’s journey was marked by early objections from her father, a hurdle that her persistent efforts and the supportive words of her mother eventually helped overcome. Both players view the hijab as an essential part of their identity; for Salifu, it has become a means of reconciling her passion for football with her cultural and religious values, while Huzimah takes pride in representing her tradition on and off the pitch.

The influence of role models is palpable. Huzimah, who has played for several clubs including Valued Girls, Socrates, Ampem Darkoa, and Thunder Queens, credits her inspiration to her Tanzanian counterparts at Young Africans, where she witnessed firsthand how other Muslim women navigated the field with grace and strength. “When I went to Tanzania, I saw other ladies wearing it and they encouraged me,” she explained, underscoring the importance of visibility and representation in empowering female athletes.

Coaches and technical staff have also welcomed this shift. Joseph Owusu, coach of Jonina Ladies, lauds Huzimah not only for her skills as a goalkeeper but also for her unwavering commitment to her culture. Similarly, Epiphany Warriors’ assistant coach Gifty Ayew commended Salifu’s decision to embrace her religious identity, noting that such gestures can foster an environment where diversity is celebrated and all players feel valued.

This movement comes at a time when sports worldwide are increasingly recognized as platforms for social progress. The growing acceptance of hijab-wearing players in Ghana’s top women’s league is a positive step toward a more inclusive sporting culture. It highlights how modern football can be a unifying force, merging athletic excellence with personal and cultural expression. As the league continues to evolve, its embrace of diversity stands as a testament to the fact that the future of sports lies not in homogeneity, but in celebrating the rich tapestry of traditions that each player brings to the field.