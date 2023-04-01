Hillburi Hotel Disconnected Over Illegal Power Connection

Hillburi Hotel at Aburi in the Eastern Region has been busted by the Electricity Company of Ghana for illegal connection.

The state power distributor has disconnected the resort from the national grid.

The illegal connection was detected by ECG’s revenue mobilisation team which is going round collecting power debts from its customers.

In a video tweeted by ECG, one of its authorities said: “There’s an issue I want to touch on, regarding Hillburi at Aburi. Yesterday, for instance, our revenue mobilisation crew were there, they suspected their behavior so … we had to move in there to look at what the situation is”.

“When we got there, we realised that they’ve done a bypass”, he said.

“They have their dedicated transformer, they’ve done a tee-off from the underground cable, which is serving their gadgets there, so, they don’t pay as expected; in fact, they pay when they want to pay and it’s a serious situation”, the official noted.

“We are now to raise, in terms of kilowatt-hour, what they’ve consumed that they’ve not paid for and then we debit their account for them to pay”, he said.

He also noted that ECG will “take them through prosecution”, adding: “This one is a straightforward case and we want the media also to carry it out”.

“This is pure illegal connection”, the official stressed, noting: “Just like we do to any other illegal culprit, we have disconnected them. As we speak now, they are not our network”.

ECG aims to recover some GHS5.7 billion owed by its customers.