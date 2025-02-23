Hilton Bets on Ethiopia’s Growth with Twin Hotel Launches in Emerging Hubs

Hilton has deepened its investment in Ethiopia, announcing plans to open two DoubleTree by Hilton properties in the cities of Adama and Dire Dawa by 2028—marking the first international hotel brands to enter these fast-developing regions.

The move signals the hospitality giant’s confidence in Ethiopia’s economic and tourism potential amid broader efforts to expand its African footprint to 150 hotels within the decade.

Partnering with local firm Brighton Hotels and Business Plc., the dual signings will grow Hilton’s Ethiopian portfolio to eight properties, joining the soon-to-open DoubleTree by Hilton Addis Ababa Airport and the longstanding Hilton Addis Ababa. Carlos Khneisser, Hilton’s vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa, framed the projects as strategic plays to serve both business travelers and Ethiopia’s rising leisure market. “These hotels will bridge critical gaps in infrastructure, offering reliable hospitality in cities poised for growth,” he said.

Adama: A Gateway to Industry and Academia



Slated for Ethiopia’s Oromia region, DoubleTree by Hilton Adama will anchor a corridor linking the capital, Addis Ababa, to industrial zones and key institutions like Adama Science and Technology University. The 188-room property aims to cater to government officials, academics, and corporate guests with amenities including a spa, outdoor pool, and six meeting rooms—a nod to the city’s role as an administrative and education hub.

Dire Dawa: Bridging Commerce and Heritage



In Dire Dawa, Ethiopia’s second-largest city, the 150-room DoubleTree will tap into the area’s dual identity as an industrial center and a gateway to Harar Jugol, a UNESCO-listed Holy City drawing global pilgrims. Located near new government offices and a short drive from Dire Dawa International Airport, the hotel targets both business travelers and tourists seeking access to cultural landmarks.

Brighton Hotels founder Yadeta Bekri emphasized the properties’ potential to elevate local standards: “These hotels aren’t just about rooms—they’re about creating spaces where communities and visitors connect,” he said, highlighting plans for rooftop terraces, poolside grills, and ballroom events.

Africa’s Hospitality Race Heats Up



The expansion comes as global chains like Marriott and Radisson vie for dominance in Africa’s underserved markets. Ethiopia, with its 120 million population and 10% annual GDP growth pre-pandemic, presents a compelling opportunity despite lingering challenges like foreign currency shortages. Hilton’s bet aligns with government efforts to boost tourism—a sector that contributed $3.5 billion in 2023, though infrastructure gaps persist outside Addis Ababa.

Analysts note that while international brands bring prestige, success hinges on balancing global standards with local realities. “Ethiopia’s middle class is growing, but affordability remains key,” said Addis-based hospitality consultant Selamawit Teklu. “Hilton’s DoubleTree model—upscale yet approachable—could strike the right chord.”

As construction begins, all eyes will be on whether these properties can catalyze development in their host cities while navigating Ethiopia’s complex regulatory landscape. For now, Hilton’s gamble underscores a broader truth: in Africa’s hospitality sector, frontier markets are the new frontier.

Guests at both hotels will access Hilton Honors rewards, including points redemptions and digital check-in. The properties join over 40 Hilton hotels currently operating or in development across Africa.